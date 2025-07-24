GloRilla’s attorneys say it’s ‘unbelievable’ she was arrested after burglars broke into her home

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Attorneys representing rapper GloRilla in her recent metro Atlanta drug arrest are firing back at the investigators who charged her.

The rapper, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, turned herself in on Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies say the arrest stems from an investigation into a burglary that occurred at her home over the weekend while she was not home.

"Ms. Woods was out of town when her residence became a target for a group of home invaders who most likely knew she wasn’t there. What they didn’t know was that she had family staying with her that were traumatized by the violent entrance of this group," her attorneys, Marissa Goldberg and Drew Findling, wrote in a statement.

The attorneys say the burglars got away with jewelry.

But investigators say the burglars ran off after someone in the home fired shots at them.

While investigating, law enforcement says they got a search warrant for the home and found marijuana in the master bedroom closet.

“When her family members did the right thing and called law enforcement, instead of investigating the violent home invasion and theft at Ms. Woods’ home, they instead sought a search warrant when they spotted what they believed was a small amount of marijuana,” the attorneys wrote.

Woods’ attorneys are questioning why arrest warrants were issued for Woods when none have been issued for the burglars.

“Ms. Woods is a victim, not a suspect. This is our tax dollars at work, absolutely unbelievable,” they wrote.

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman says that while Woods is a victim, they must “continue to uphold and enforce the law in all aspects of this case.”

