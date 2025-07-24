13-year-old shot by 3 other juveniles in Cobb County has died

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned that a 13-year-old boy who was shot in Cobb County earlier this week has died.

De’Siyah Reed was shot Monday afternoon on Padgett Drive. Officers arrested three juveniles who are all charged with aggravated assault.

It is unclear at this moment if those charges will be upgraded.

According to Reed’s family, doctors told them that the boy had a 1% chance of surviving his injuries.

His mother told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that her son, who lives in Douglasville, was visiting family and friends in Cobb County before the shooting happened.

The victim’s aunt said her son is one of the suspects police arrested, but she said he is innocent.

“My nephew is fighting for his life, and my son is in jail for something he didn’t do. To them kids that came over here with those guns, why?” the aunt said.

Reed’s aunt believes the shooting was planned.

