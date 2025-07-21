Police search for shooter after boy shot in neighborhood near Austell

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police said a boy was injured after he was shot on Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 4 p.m. along Padgett Drive near Austell.

Police said there is a large law enforcement presence in the area as they search for the shooter.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

