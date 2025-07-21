Lightning, heavy rain in Atlanta, more scattered storms expected

There was lots of lightning and heavy rain from a thunderstorm Monday afternoon over Atlanta.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz warned that over 1 inch of rain falling quickly in urban areas can lead to rising water and flooded roads, so drive carefully.

A ground stop was issued at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

This storm is moving southeast, and there will be more scattered storms this afternoon.

A heat advisory also was issued Monday, with heat index as high as 106 degrees possible in parts of north Georgia.

