Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies at 54: reports

“The Cosby Show” actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner has reportedly died at the age of 54.

TMZ was among the first to report the actor’s death. Sources also confirmed his death to People magazine and Deadline.

Several media outlets, including People magazine, have reached out to his representatives for comment, but have not heard back.

People magazine reported he was on vacation in Costa Rica and drowned while swimming.

Warner played Theodore Huxtable, the only son of Bill Cosby’s Cliff Huxtable. Warner appeared on all 197 episodes of the show, which ran from 1984 to 1992, according to his IMDB profile. The role netted Warner an Emmy nomination in 1986 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

He was also nominated for two Grammy Awards once in 2023 for the Best Spoken Word Poetry Album and in 2015 for Best Traditional R&B Performance for the song “Jesus Children, which he won.

After his run on “The Cosby Show,” Warner starred in “Malcolm & Eddie” and gave his voice as The Producer on “The Magic School Bus.”

Warner hosted the podcast “Not All Hood” with the latest episode being released three days ago, TMZ reported.

His last on-screen appearance was in three episodes of “Alert: Missing Persons Unit,” according to IMDB.

Warner leaves behind a wife and daughter, according to TMZ.

