Mother says 13-year-old has 1% of surviving, innocent bystander in Cobb County shooting

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a 13-year-old boy who is in critical condition said he was an innocent bystander during a shooting in Cobb County.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon on Padgett Drive.

De’Siyah Reed’s mother told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that doctors believe Reed has a 1% chance of surviving his injuries.

She and her family are now praying for a miracle.

Reed’s aunt doesn’t want her name published, but told Newell she was with him before the shooting happened.

“Me and my nephew was just walking down the street. We was walking, (and) gunshots just started going off, everybody just started running,” she said. “When I came back over here, I saw my nephew on the ground, shot in his head.”

Reed’s mother told Newell her son, who lives in Douglasville, was visiting family and friends in Cobb County before the shooting happened.

Officers arrested three juveniles who are all charged with aggravated assault.

The victim’s aunt said her son is one of the suspects police arrested, but she said he is innocent.

“My nephew is fighting for his life, and my son is in jail for something he didn’t do. To them kids that came over here with those guns, why?” the aunt said.

Reed’s aunt believes the shooting was planned. Drive

