Delta Air Lines plane stops takeoff after another plane flies 200 feet above it

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO — A Delta Air Lines flight prepared for takeoff was halted Monday after another plane flew feet above it, according to officials.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It happened at Mexico City airport on Monday.

According to officials, data from Flight Radar24 shows Aeromexico flight 1631 and Delta 590 were just 200 feet apart.

The Delta plane slammed on its brakes and stopped the takeoff. The Delta jet only reached about 60 miles per hour, according to authorities.

The Atlanta-based airline said the crew aborted takeoff after noticing “another aircraft landing in front of their aircraft on the same runway.” The flight returned to the gate and departed for Atlanta later that morning.

Delta Air Lines released the following statement:

“Because nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, Delta will fully cooperate with authorities as the circumstances around this flight are investigated.

“We appreciate the flight crew’s actions to maintain situational awareness and act quickly – part of Delta’s extensive training.”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group