Person shot, killed in Gwinnett County church parking lot

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a homicide in a church parking lot.

Police confirmed to Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that one person was killed in the parking lot on Webb Gin House Road.

The church does not appear to have been involved in the shooting.

There is no word on possible suspects or motives.

