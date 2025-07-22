Decatur auctioning off planters that once lined city street

DECATUR, Ga. — The City of Decatur is removing planters that lined city streets, and you could add them to your garden.

The city said, “Love them or hate them, the Decatur Planters have become a memorable part of our city’s landscape.”

As part of the Reimagine West Howard project, the planters will be removed, and the city is auctioning them off.

An online auction on eBay for surplus planters that are serviceable, but have noticeable damage and imperfections, runs from today through Friday.

On Saturday, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., an in-person auction for planters in good condition will be held at Decatur Public Works at 2635 Talley Street in Decatur. On-site bidder registration begins at 1 p.m.

They will only accept cash or credit cards as payment.

The large planters are in various colors and sizes and were previously used for traffic calming and pedestrian safety on West Howard Avenue.

All buyers must be able to pick up and take their purchased planters by 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Proceeds from the auction will support honoring the Beacon Hill Community as West Howard Avenue undergoes its transformation.

