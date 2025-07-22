YSL attorney now under criminal indictment, charged with gang activity

ATLANTA — A defense attorney in the YSL gang case is now facing criminal charges herself.

Lawyer Nicole Fegan was indicted on multiple charges on Monday, which include allegations that she tipped off a fugitive about evidence to get rid of.

Fegan is well-known in local legal circles for her effective representation of alleged gang members, often when they are charged with violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Private investigator J.P. Miller told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that he knows Fegan from both sides of the street, having worked against her when he was a gang investigator with the Fulton County DA’s Office, and consulted with her now that he’s a private investigator.

“She has a great reputation on the street and with her clients, and by her peers. She has been successful in receiving several not guilty and acquittal cases throughout her career,” Miller said.

RELATED STORIES:

But now an indictment, which also contains allegations against two co-defendants, charges Fegan with violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and other charges.

The gang charge against her alleges she unlawfully solicited a fugitive in a gang murder case to commit criminal gang activity through the commission of the offense of tampering with evidence.

A criminal solicitation charge suggests she unlawfully solicited a 4PF gang to get rid of his phone with the intent to obstruct the prosecution of someone else.

Another count accuses Fegan and another person of the offense of obtain/procure/give inmate prohibited item without authorization.

It alleges they did unlawfully give methamphetamine to Tenquarious Mender, an inmate of the Fulton County Jail.

Still another count mentions her giving someone oxycodone. And yet another count alleges something similar involving marijuana.

“I’ve worked with her on both sides, and she’s always been a pleasure to work with,” Miller said.

A court document shows Fegan was Mender’s defense lawyer.

He pled guilty to possession of a weapon by an incarcerated individual, possession of a telecommunication device by an incarcerated individual, and took an Alford Plea on a charge of participation in criminal street gang activity.

Winne also contacted Fegan’s attorney, Drew Findling, and got a text back from him, saying:

“This indictment is a travesty. Nicole Fegan is a fierce trial attorney and well-respected amongst her peers. These charges stem from activities alleged to have occurred 2 and a half years ago during the YSL trial for which Ms. Fegan was a zealous advocate for her client, no more. We look forward to fighting these false allegations.”

©2025 Cox Media Group