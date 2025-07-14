Young Thug asks judge to modify his YSL trial sentence

ATLANTA — Young Thug and his attorneys have submitted a motion to have his sentence modified.

The rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, agreed to a non-negotiated guilty plea in December in the Young Slime Life racketeering trial. Judge Paige Reese Whitaker sentenced him to 40 years with five years to serve in prison but commuted to time served. She also gave Williams 15 years probation.

On July 7, Williams’ attorney, Brian Steel, filed a motion to request a hearing to change his sentence. The filing did not mention any specifics, but cited Georgia law that a motion to modify can be filed within one year of the sentence.

There are no upcoming hearings listed in Williams’ case file as of Monday.

The YSL case began initially as an indictment that charged 28 people, including Young Thug, with conspiring to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Nine other defendants took plea deals before the trial began, including rapper Gunna who accepted an Alford plea deal. Williams entered a non-negotiated deal. The final defendant in the YSL case pleaded guilty last month.

The trial was the longest criminal trial in Georgia history.

