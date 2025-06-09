Final defendant in YSL case pleads guilty

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The remaining defendant in the sweeping Young Slime Life gang RICO case pleaded guilty Monday to multiple charges.
Christian Eppinger, also known as Big Bhris, entered into a non-negotiated plea that will not add prison time to what he was serving. He was sentenced to 75 years, with 40 to serve concurrently with his previous 45-year sentence.
The charges stemmed from a number of crimes that occurred between 2016-22, including the attempted murder of APD Officer David Rodgers.
Prosecutors said Eppinger shot Rodgers six times in 2022.
Channel 2’s Michael Seiden will have more on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
RELATED STORIES:
- Fulton County prosecutors ask to have Young Thug’s probation revoked
- Prosecution rests after nearly year-long case against YSL
- YSL RICO jury returns to hear testimony after 2 remaining co-defendants refused plea offers
- Young Thug released from Fulton County Jail after non-negotiated plea in YSL trial
- Last public defender in YSL trial moves to withdraw as counsel, says she can’t earn ‘livable wage’
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group