Prosecution rests after nearly year-long case against YSL

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The State of Georgia has rested its case in the longest criminal trial in state history against the alleged criminal street gang Young Slime Life.

Just two defendants, Shannon Stillwell and Deamonte Kendrick, are still standing trial. Others, like hip-hop superstar Young Thug, have taken plea deals. Others have had their cases severed from the main trial.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Tuesday afternoon, prosecutors said they had called of their witnesses and presented all of their evidence and would be resting their case against Stillwell and Kendrick.

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker said she plans to resume the trial on Thursday as defense attorneys call their first witnesses.

The first witnesses in the trial were called by prosecutors last November.

RELATED STORIES:

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, had been in jail since 2022 for a sprawling Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act indictment in Fulton County, pleaded guilty as part of a non-negotiated plea in the YSL RICO case.

Judge Whitaker sentenced Williams to 40 years to serve five years in prison but commuted to time served. He will then spend 15 years on probation but with the threat of 20 years in prison if he fails at probation.

He was also essentially banned from the City of Atlanta, unless he’s here for things like family weddings or funerals.

The judge is also requiring that while on probation, he returns to Atlanta to perform community service, in the form of anti-gang seminars for school-aged children.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group