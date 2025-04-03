Fulton County prosecutors ask to have Young Thug’s probation revoked

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned prosecutors with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office have filed a motion to revoke the probation for hip hop superstar Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams.

A document obtained by Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne says, “Since sentencing, the Defendant has engaged in conduct that threatens the safety of witnesses and prosecutors, compromises ongoing legal proceedings, and warrants immediate revocation of probation.”

The motion says, “the integrity of this court, and the safety of those involved in this prosecution are at stake.”

The YSL case began initially as an indictment that charged 28 people, including rapper Young Thug, with conspiring to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Young Thug pleaded guilty as part of a non-negotiated plea in December.

Nine other defendants took plea deals before the trial began, including rapper Gunna.

The trial was the longest criminal trial in Georgia history. It took 10 months alone just to select the jury and testimony didn’t begin until a year ago in Nov. 2023.

