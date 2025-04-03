Young Thug’s attorney says rapper didn’t violate his probation over social media repost

ATLANTA — Young Thug and his attorneys have filed their response to the Fulton County District Attorney’s request to revoke the rapper’s probation.

District Attorney Fani Willis said Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, reposted a social media post that included a photo of a district attorney’s office investigator that went viral.

The state’s motion says the investigator is currently testifying in a gang murder hearing and that there is a court order for her face to not be shown on TV while testifying.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne obtained a copy of Young Thug’s response on Thursday. The rapper’s attorneym Brian Steel, wrote that the prosecutors’ allegations did not show that his client violated his probation.

“First, there is no suggestion that Mr. Williams knew o f the Magistrate Court’s Order not to show Investigator Viverito on television while testifying. Second, the allegation asserts that Mr. Williams’ reposted an image and wrote a caption. This allegation does not violate the Magistrate Court’s Order or Mr. Williams’ conditions of probation. Third, there is no violation of Mr. Williams’ probation by reposting an image on social media and opining that Investigator Viverito is untruthful,” the motion states.

The motion goes on to say that any comments made about the investigator on social media “cannot be attributed to Mr. Williams in order to support a violation of his probationary sentence.”

