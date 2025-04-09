Atlanta rapper Yak Gotti to be released from jail months after not guilty verdict in YSL trial

Atlanta rapper Yak Gotti will be released from the Fulton County Jail this week nearly three years after his arrest in the Young Slime Life case.

A jury found the rapper, whose real name is Deamonte Kendrick, not guilty on all charges in December. However, an outstanding warrant kept the rapper from being released.

On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to one of the three charges in the other case.

A judge sentenced him for time served and gave him 12 years probation. If he gets through two years with no violations, Kendrick won’t have to report in person. If he reaches the five-year mark, probation will be suspended.

Kendrick can’t have guns or promote gang activity on social media or through his music.

