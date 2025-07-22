UGA player arrested on drug, traffic charges

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — A University of Georgia player was arrested on drug charges, according to the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.

Jahzare Jackson, a sophomore offensive lineman, faces four charges, including one felony, the sheriff’s office said.

He was arrested Thursday just after midnight, the sheriff’s office record says.

Jackson faces with a felony charge of possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce. He also was charged with three misdemeanors: possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects and physically hold or support a wireless device.

Jackson posted a $5,000 bond for the felony and $30 for the misdemeanors, or $10 per misdemeanor charge.

