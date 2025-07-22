Thousands of essential workers with Atlanta Public Schools getting pay increases

ATLANTA — It’s not just students with a pep in their step as they head back to school; thousands of essential workers at Atlanta Public Schools (APS) are returning with bigger paychecks.

On Friday, the district announced that bus drivers, custodians, and paraprofessionals will receive a 10% wage increase for the upcoming school year. School nurses will also see market adjustments, with a 1% raise for registered nurses and a 2% raise for licensed practical nurses.

Janita Johnson, a graduate of APS and now a paraprofessional, says the raise will help her finally purchase a home.

“I’m trying to buy a house, so with the increase, it’ll give me the funds I need to save and build up my savings,” Johnson told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

APS custodian Marc Josey and his wife, who works as a paraprofessional, will both be receiving a raise. He says the additional income will be life-changing for their family.

“It just helps me relax and not have to do so much as a father and a husband,” Josey said. “I can just enjoy working...I don’t have to worry about finding a second job.”

This latest round of pay increases follows an 11% raise for teachers last year. APS Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson has said his goal is to raise the average teacher salary to $100,000 by 2030, a vision he’s previously described as achievable but requiring “challenging decisions.”

According to a district spokesperson, the median salary for an APS teacher with a master’s degree now exceeds $90,000. The median salaries for paraprofessionals, bus drivers, and custodians are $38,105, $37,000, and $42,973, respectively.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group