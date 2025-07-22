Police chase ends with car in home in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven Police Department said a response to a burglary turned into a chase, then a car crashing into a home.

Officers told Channel 2 Action News they were called to respond to a burglary in progress at an apartment complex on Blair Circle.

Police said the 911 caller told them she saw three people actively breaking into storage units at her apartment building.

When officers got to the scene, they found the suspect vehicle leaving the parking deck.

The driver refused to stop, starting a brief chase down Johnson Ferry Road to Peachtree Road.

The chase continued with a pursuit onto Redding Road, where the suspect vehicle crashed into a house on Redding Road.

All three people in the suspect vehicle ran away, officers were able to catch the driver.

According to Brookhaven police, the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department arrived at the scene to check for structural damage to the Redding Road home.

No injuries were reported from the incident, according to police, and no information about the additional suspects is available at this time.

Officers did not identify the driver they apprehended.

