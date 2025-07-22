Owner of dogs that killed Georgia woman turns himself in on manslaughter charge

LAGRANGE, Ga. — After a woman was attacked and killed by dogs in the middle of a LaGrange street, the dogs’ owner is now facing charges.

Police say Derrick Parker turned himself in to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. He is charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and dog running at large.

Warrants for Parker’s arrest were issued shortly after Theresa Patterson, 60, was mauled by two dogs and died from her injuries. But investigators say they had not been able to locate Parker.

When LaGrange officers found Parker in the middle of Swanson Street, she was still being attacked by two large dogs.

Neighbors told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that officers had to shoot and kill one dog to get it off Patterson.

She was rushed to West Georgia Medical Center, but died from her injuries.

