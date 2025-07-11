Woman attacked, killed by dogs in Georgia neighborhood

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A woman has died after being attacked by a pair of dogs on Friday morning.

LaGrange police say they were called to a home on Swanson Street near Juniper Street just after 11 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a woman being attacked by two large dogs.

Officers were able to stop the attack and provide first aid until the woman could be taken to West Georgia Medical Center where she died. Her identity has not been released.

It’s unclear if the dogs were owned by someone in the area.

Police say they are continuing to investigate.

