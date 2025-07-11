Vandals stick chairs in GA church ceiling, smash windows before posting video on social media

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers are facing charges after deputies say they vandalized a church in Haralson County.

On Tuesday morning, deputies say someone walked into Piney Woods Baptist Church’s fellowship hall and found extensive damage.

Deputies say they found chairs, power tools, plungers, mops and more stuck to the ceiling and walls. All of the windows had been smashed and there was graffiti spray painted on the inside and outside of the church.

The church has been targeted by vandals several times since February 2024.

Investigators say the spray-painting appeared to be gang-related.

They say video posted on social media showed a 16-year-old and 17-year-old committing the vandalism.

“It is disappointing to see these young individuals make such a serious mistake, but there is always hope that they will learn from this and become productive citizens,” states Sheriff Stacy Williams. “This church closed for a while, but they are working to reopen and unfortunately, have been the target of several vandalisms over the last few months. The damage done by this last one was heartbreaking to see in a church building."

Both teenagers are being charged with burglary, vandalism to a place of worship, property damage, conspiracy to commit a crime and participation in gang-related activity.

