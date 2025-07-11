APD arrests 4 accused of organized street racing takeovers

Atlanta police arrested four people they say have been at the helm of organized street racing takeovers in the city.

Police spoke about the arrests at a news conference Thursday focused on auto-related crimes.

Investigators shared a social media video posted by ATLScoop. It shows a ring of fire on the road with participants taking over the street and blocking traffic. You even see fireworks going off.

Police said they also noticed firearms hanging out the windows.

“They’re not just individuals that’s just racing, we’re seeing a lot of escalated violence amongst those groups," Atlanta Lt. Rodney Jones said.

Police identified the suspects as Kenneth Copeland, Emanuel Garcia-Velasco, Anthony Bahena-Aviles and Katelyn Gamoa-Carrillo. All four suspects facing multiple driving-related charges.

APD said it partnered with Georgia State Patrol and officers in Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett and Henry counties to make these arrests.

