Man accused of cutting hole in airport fence found lying near runway with metal spike, bolt cutters

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned more information about a man who cut a hole through the fence at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and made his way onto the airfield.

Atlanta police said that they were called out to N. Loop Road near Leslie Drive around 7 p.m. on Wednesday after a concerned citizen spotted the man near the international side of the airport and took a photo of him.

Police said they were able to find the hole that the man had cut into the fence, but could not find him in the area.

That’s when police called in K-9 units to help search for the man and eventually found him lying near one of the runways, and he was arrested.

Police identified the man as Kevin Peters.

A Channel 2 Action News viewer sent in a photo showing a large police presence near one of the runways on Thursday night.

Investigators said Peters “was found in possession of bolt cutters, pliers, wire cutters, and a steel metal spike that appears to be used to cut the fence.”

APD said Peters initially gave them a fake name. They were able to identify him using his fingerprints.

Police said he had an active warrant against him in Walton County. He was also reported missing from that county.

“Due to mental health concerns and prior threats toward law enforcement, the suspect was removed from the missing persons registry and transported to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office after medical evaluation,” police said.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue told Channel 2 Action News that the fire stations at the airport were put on a brief lockdown on Thursday evening while police located and arrested Peters.

