Man arrested after damaging Atlanta airport fence, APD says

ATLANTA — Fire stations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were placed briefly on lockdown Wednesday after a report of a suspicious person, Atlanta police said.

The man even got onto the airfield, an airport representative said.

Officers went to the Leslie Drive and North Loop Road area on a report of a suspicious man.

A preliminary report said he damaged a fence near that location, Atlanta police said.

Officers placed the man into custody without incident. He hasn’t been identified.

APD said officers are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this situation.

This is a developing story.

