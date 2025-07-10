Childcare costs on the rise in GA. It’s a struggle for both families and providers

The cost of childcare is higher than ever for parents. It’s also a struggle for providers who are balancing their rising cost with affordability.

Lily Ligon’s story is the same for so many parents.

“Half of my check, you know usually goes to childcare,” said Ligon.

“The price was outrageous, so I kept her home for a while,” she added.

A Bankrate study found that parents are spending an average of 12% of their income on childcare. In some states that goes up to 20%.

The cost is also something providers are struggling with. Sharon Foster started Bells Ferry Learning Center in Marietta 24 years ago. In all those years, she said the state of childcare is unlike any time before.

“I think we are in a place where the cost of childcare is overwhelming for many, many families,” said Foster.

