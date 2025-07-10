Woman accused of stealing over 100K from GA business

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A 42-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly stole thousands of dollars from a Georgia business, according to a warrant obtained by Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Floyd County officials arrested Stephanie Lynn Scott, 42, on Monday.

According to a warrant, Scott used the business credit card and stole more than $105,000 from the company.

The business is identified as APEX/MANCO/S&M in the warrant.

The warrant states the 42-year-old also made 200 cash advance withdrawals on the company’s card between November 2023 and August 2024, with the intent to deprive the business of the funds.

Authorities did not say if Scott was an employee of the business.

Scott was charged with theft by taking and booked into the Floyd County Jail.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group