GA deputy involved in deadly dirt bike wreck

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a Fourth of July crash claimed the life of a 19-year-old.

On Friday, at 2:38 p.m., Toombs County Dep. Devin Spikes contacted Toombs County 911 via radio, stating that he was involved in a crash in his patrol vehicle with a dirt bike at the four-way stop of Wilson and Kersey Street in Hazlehurst, Jeff Davis County.

According to TCSO, Spikes had left his home and was headed to begin his shift at work. Spikes was driving north on Wilson Street as he approached the four-way stop.

Authorities said Spikes came to a stop and did not see any vehicles at the intersection or in his vicinity. Spikes began to drive through the intersection. Officials said that as the patrol vehicle was about to clear the second lane of the intersection, it was hit on the driver’s back side by a dirt bike, driven by Jadian Jamire Bouie, 19, of Hazlehurst, who was traveling west on Kersey Street.

The TCSO said the impact caused the patrol vehicle to become inoperable, and the dirt bike broke into several large pieces.

Spikes began CPR on Bouie and flagged down a bystander jogging and told him to call 911. Spikes continued CPR to first responders arrived.

Bouie was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. Authorities said Spikes was not injured.

According to officials, based on evidence at the scene, Bouie was speeding above the posted 25 miles per hour speed limit, failed to stop and failed to yield at the intersection. Authorities said, based on the damage to the patrol vehicle, the dirt bike and Bouie’s injuries, it was determined that the 19-year-old was speeding.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

“We ask that you keep Bouie’s family and Deputy Spikes in your prayers during this difficult time,” the TCSO said.

