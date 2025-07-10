Police release video of aftermath at Dunwoody Fourth of July parade when truck injured 8 people

DUNWOODY, Ga. — What started as a day of celebration in Dunwoody ended in chaos during the Fourth of July parade.

In bodycam video released to Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter on Wednesday, Dunwoody Police officers can be seen running to help victims after a truck towing a float lost control.

Sgt. Michael Cheek, who was working the parade that day and can be seen in the video, said two people inside the truck decided to switch positions while it was still in drive and moving.

“The two occupants got out, walked around the vehicle, switched roles, and when the new driver jumped into the truck, she mistakenly hit the accelerator. That lunged the truck forward. It struck one of the other parade participants who was walking by the truck and knocked her to the ground,” explained Cheek.

At the same time, the trailer disconnected from the truck, causing those on the trailer to hit the side railings and get hurt, including several children.

Injuries to the children include one with a broken orbital socket (one of the bones around the eye) and another child who required several stitches for a cut on their forehead.

The driver, Ruby Liversidge, 22, of Decatur, was charged with reckless driving and serious injury by vehicle. Finn Drummond, 23, of Alpharetta, was also charged with reckless driving.

Investigators say Drummond was driving the vehicle just before the crash. He and Liversidge decided to switch, leaving the vehicle in drive and moving during the handoff.

Four adults and four children were hurt in the crash on Mount Vernon Road and Dunwoody Village Parkway.

Sgt. Cheek explained that amid the chaos, the community stepped up to help.

“All of those girls around me helping that young lady—I found out later they were either nurses or physician assistants. I hate that this occurred. It’s very unfortunate, but I’m grateful the community rallied around us to help,” said Cheek.

Sgt. Cheek says this is the first time any thing like this has ever occurred at the Dunwoody Fourth of July Parade.

