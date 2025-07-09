Family who survived Lake Lanier boat explosion speaks about their recovery

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The family who survived a boat explosion on Lake Lanier has a long road to recovery. Five members are still in the burn unit at Grady Memorial Hospital.

What started as a fun day out on the water quickly turned into a nightmare for Kedrick Perkins, his fiancé and their six children.

The family told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan that they wanted to see the fireworks. As they started to go out on the water, the boat stalled and the family called for a tow.

In the process of the operating hooking the boat up, it exploded. Several of the children suffered second and third-degree burns. A GoFundMe has been set up for the family to help with their hospital bills.

