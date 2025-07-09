Bodycam video: Coweta deputy hit by car on I-85

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Coweta County deputy is recovering after the sheriff’s office says he was hit by a car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 12:40 a.m. on Monday, a Coweta County deputy and his trainee were on Interstate 85 near mile marker 52 finishing up a traffic stop when their patrol vehicle was rear-ended.

Body camera video released by the sheriff’s office shows the moment the deputy fell to the ground, calling out to his radio that he “was hit by a vehicle.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The deputy was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. He is now recovering at home. His identity was not released.

The CCSO says the driver of the vehicle was possibly experiencing a medical emergency.

The Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group