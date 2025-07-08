Chase ends in crash, causing heavy police presence on I-285

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A police investigation has shut down Interstate 285 at Interstate 675 in DeKalb County.

A GDOT camera shows at least two dozen police cars surrounding a car that flipped over.

The DeKalb County Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol are on the scene. Cameras show some of the officers with their guns drawn.

While the scene is still active, DKPD said a vehicle chase ended in a crash after a suspect pointed a gun at one of our officers.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn what led up to this incident.

