Video released of masked man accused of forcing himself into woman’s Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Crime Stoppers Atlanta has released new video of a suspect wanted for a June robbery.

Atlanta police say they were called to a home on Wells Street SW near Metropolitan Parkway just after 3:30 a.m. on June 27.

The woman told police that a man wearing a ski mask forced his way into her apartment when she arrived home.

She says the intruder zip-tied her hands and ankles while he took jewelry and a camera before running off.

Crime Stoppers released new surveillance video and is offering up to $5,000 for information that helps identify the suspect.

Tipsters can remain 100% anonymous by calling 404-577-8477, texting CSGA to 738477 or submitting a tip online.

