Arrest made in deaths of Carroll County couple found shot in their bed

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the deaths of a husband and wife who were found shot in their bed.

Deputies found 45-year-old James Brock and 41-year-old Kristin Brock dead inside their home on Tyus Carrollton Road in February.

No details about the suspect’s arrest have been released. The sheriff’s office says it will hold a news conference later today at 2 p.m.

Kristin Brock’s family spoke with Channel 2 Action News back in February. Her father said he received a text from his daughter the day before her death saying that she loved him.

“It’s haunting me just to think why someone would do this and to my daughter,” Nolan said.

“Someone mentioned the back door being left open at some point in time," said Ashley Hulsey with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Nolan said nothing was taken inside of the home, which left him with so many questions surrounding the motive.

“To come in their home, while they were sleeping and to kill both of them with three children and leave them parentless…it’s just hard,” he said.

