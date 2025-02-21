2 found dead in Carroll County home identified as deputies search for shooter

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people found shot to death in a home on Thursday, but they’re working to learn who’s responsible.

Deputies found 45-year-old James Brock and 41-year-old Kristin Brock in a home on Tyus Carrollton Road.

Investigators say they’ve conducted several interviews and will keep following up on leads. Deputies are planning to canvass the neighborhood on Friday.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators should call 911 or by click here.

