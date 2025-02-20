2 found shot to death at Carroll County home

CARROLLTON, Ga. — An investigation is underway after deputies said two people were shot and killed on Thursday.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Tyus Carrollton Road.

When deputies arrived, they found two adults with apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators said they were conducting interviews throughout Thursday afternoon to learn more details surrounding the incident.

The victims’ ages and identities are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The investigation is ongoing.

