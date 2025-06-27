Woman says she was zip-tied after masked man forces himself into her Atlanta home

ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman says she was the victim of a home invasion early Friday morning.

Police say they were called to a home on Wells Street SW near Metropolitan Parkway just after 3:30 a.m.

The woman told police that a man wearing a ski mask forced his way into her apartment when she arrived home.

She says the intruder zip-tied her hands and ankles while he took jewelry and a camera before running off.

Investigators are still working to identify the masked suspect. Police say no additional injuries were reported.

