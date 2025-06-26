Argument over honey buns led to deadly shooting in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An argument over stolen snacks led to a deadly shooting that landed the victim’s nephew behind bars.

Roderick Crowley, 48, was shot and killed on Loveless Drive earlier this month. Michael Crowley, 29, was arrested and charged with his murder.

According to the police report, the suspect’s father says the incident started when Michael Crowley confronted his uncle about eating his honey buns.

The report says that Michael Crowley asked Roderick Crowley from money to replace the honey bun. But the older man then began to hit Michael Crowley in the back of the head despite knowing his history of seizures and brain surgery.

That’s when the report says Michael Crowley fired four shots at his uncle.

When officers arrived, they found Michael Crowley hiding in the woods.

