Suspect identified as victim’s nephew after deadly DeKalb shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police have identified the victim and suspect in a Thursday morning shooting as family members.

Officers were called to Loveless Drive near Bouldercrest Road just before 11:30 a.m. where they found 48-year-old Roderick Crowley shot.

After searching the area for a suspect, police found a suspect hiding in the woods and arrested him.

Investigators have identified the suspected shooter as 29-year-old Michael Crowley, the victim’s nephew.

He is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail on a murder charge.

Police have not commented on possible motives.

