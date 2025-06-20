Suspect identified as victim’s nephew after deadly DeKalb shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police have identified the victim and suspect in a Thursday morning shooting as family members.
Officers were called to Loveless Drive near Bouldercrest Road just before 11:30 a.m. where they found 48-year-old Roderick Crowley shot.
After searching the area for a suspect, police found a suspect hiding in the woods and arrested him.
Investigators have identified the suspected shooter as 29-year-old Michael Crowley, the victim’s nephew.
He is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail on a murder charge.
Police have not commented on possible motives.
