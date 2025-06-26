Man kidnaps ex-wife before flipping car in downtown Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A man is in custody after police say he kidnapped his ex-wife on Wednesday night.

Officers say they were called to West Peachtree Street near Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard just before 9 p.m. to reports of a woman being kidnapped.

Investigators learned that a man had forced his way into his ex-wife’s car and driven off with her still inside.

Police were able to track the vehicle just over a mile away to Northside Drive where they found the car overturned with the suspect and victim still inside.

Both were taken to the hospital with injuries, but it’s unclear how severe those injuries were.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, is in custody at Grady Detention with multiple charges pending.

