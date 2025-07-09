2 charged after Dunwoody 4th of July parade crash hurt 8, police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police said two people were charged in connection with a July 4 parade crash that hurt eight. They turned themselves in on Monday.

Police announced Tuesday that Ruby Liversidge, 22, of Decatur was charged with reckless driving and serious injury by vehicle. Finn Drummond, 23, of Alpharetta was charged with reckless driving,

Four adults and four children were hurt in the crash on Mount Vernon Road and Dunwoody Village Parkway.

Investigators say Drummond was driving the vehicle just before the crash. He and Liversidge decided to switch, allowing Liversidge to drive. They left the vehicle in drive and moving while they made the switch.

When Liversidge got into the driver’s seat, she accidentally hit the accelerator, causing the truck to lunge forward and hit a 22-year-old woman walking in front of the vehicle. She was knocked to the ground and hurt, but not severely.

At the same time, the trailer disconnected from the truck, causing those on the trailer to hit the side railings and get hurt, including several children.

Injuries to the children include one with a broken orbital socket, or one of the bones around the eye socket, and one child who required several stitches from a cut on their forehead.

Investigators say the trailer chains weren’t connected to the truck when police arrived, and the hitch pin was never found.

Drummond and Liversidge were initially allowed to go home in the early stages of the investigation because of the uncertainty of injuries, lack of probable cause and witnesses that still needed to be interviewed, police said.

They were later told to turn themselves in, and they did on Monday morning.

