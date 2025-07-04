Several children injured in crash at Dunwoody 4th of July parade

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police said multiple children and an adult were injured in a crash involving pedestrians during the Fourth of July parade Friday.

Dunwoody police said it happened on Mount Vernon Road at Dunwoody Village Parkway. No one is in critical condition and most were transported to nearby hospitals.

The driver of an F-150 Lightning paused to switch drivers and continue on in the parade. During the switch, the new driver mistakenly hit the accelerator, which caused the vehicle to lunge forward.

The truck hit a person, knocking her to the ground, police said. When the driver hit the brakes, the trailer disconnected and caused several people on it to fall off.

Officials are still actively investigating the crash and have no other information to release at this time, they said.

