Gwinnett County’s Solicitor Office drops traffic charges against journalist in ICE custody

The Gwinnett County Solicitor’s Office tells Channel 2 Action News it will drop the traffic charges against reporter Mario Guevara.

Solicitor General Lisamarie N. Bristol spoke only to Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson about the decision.

“I understand this is definitely a case that there are strong opinions on both sides, but that can never come into the evaluation. You have to follow the law and that’s what my team has done,” she said.

Guevara was arrested while covering a June 14 immigration protest on Chamblee Tucker Road in Doraville. He was livestreaming the protest.

After his arrest in DeKalb County, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office later announced three new misdemeanor charges for distracted driving, failure to obey a traffic control device and reckless driving.

According to the sheriff’s office, the charges stemmed from incidents in May where Guevara “compromised operational integrity and jeopardized the safety of victims of the case, investigators, and Gwinnett County residents” during law enforcement operations conducted by the Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit.

Now, those charges have been dropped. Guevara remains in ICE custody despite an immigration judge granting him a bond last week.

