Suspect tells GA deputies, “go ahead and lock me up” after asking if he had anything illegal in car

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing charges after an equipment violation led to his arrest.

On July 1, Twiggs County was patrolling an area on Interstate 16 when they noticed an equipment violation on a Hyundai Kona.

Deputies pulled the car and identified the driver as Marquise Ford.

Ford, who TCSO says is a convicted felon on probation, could not provide a driver’s license and gave a fake date of birth.

When deputies asked Ford if he had anything illegal in the car, he responded, “Go ahead and lock me up”.

Ford put his hands behind his back and stated that he was going to jail, authorities said.

As deputies tried to detain Ford, he began to struggle and was placed into handcuffs. According to officials, a woman in his car began shouting at Ford, telling him to stop moving and that he was “pissing her off,” too.

Ford told deputies, “There is some weed, a gun, and some pills in there, and it is all mine.”

Deputies said when they searched the car, they found seven bags of marijuana and a clear bag containing 45 multicolored pills believed to be Ecstasy.

The TCSO said they also seized an Extar rifle with a buffer stock and a Sig Sauer red dot in the back seat of the car. The rifle was loaded with 24 9mm rounds with one in the chamber, according to authorities.

“Ford stated after five years that he had slipped again...which he did...right into the Twiggs County Jail,” the TCSO said.

Ford was arrested and booked into the Twiggs County Jail.

