VIDEO: 6-hour manhunt ends after 120 mph chase in middle Georgia

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A convicted felon is back behind bars after leading deputies on a high-speed chase, according to authorities.

On June 26, just before 11 a.m., Twiggs County deputy spotted a Ford Fusion on Sgoda Road being driven by a convicted felon.

The driver, identified as Stephen Smith, has open felony warrants out of Jones, Macon-Bibb and Twiggs County, authorities said.

Twiggs County officials said the deputy tried to pull the car over, but Smith sped away and merged onto Interstate 16, passing vehicles in the emergency lane at speeds over 120 miles per hour.

The TCSO said at the seven-mile marker, Smith passed a Georgia State Patrol trooper who joined the chase.

Smith took Exit 6 (East Ocmulgee Blvd) off of I-16, turning left onto East Ocmulgee Blvd and then right onto Confederate Way.

Smith reached the dead end of Confederate Way, drove off the road,

He then ran into a swampy area between the Bibb County Range and I-16.

After a six-hour manhunt, Smith was arrested in a wooded area off Lower Poplar Street by Bibb County Inv. Fletcher.

Deputies said Smith also had a handgun. He was booked into the Bibb County Jail.

