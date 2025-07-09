2 young boys injured during ATV crash in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Hall County are investigating an ATV crash that left two children hurt on Monday.

Just before 5 p.m., deputies were called to Burton Circle in southeast Hall County regarding a wreck between an ATV and a passenger car.

When they arrived, they found two boys, a four-year-old and a 13-year-old, with injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 13-year-old boy was driving the ATV with the four-year-old as the passenger.

The driver of the other vehicle was traveling eastbound on Burton Circle when the 13-year-old drove the ATV into the road, causing the passenger vehicle to hit the four-wheeler, deputies said.

The driver of the passenger vehicle called 911 and stayed at the scene.

The boys were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. The four-year-old suffered a broken leg and was then taken to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

While the investigation is ongoing, the driver of the passenger vehicle is not expected to face charges. The HCSO determined that the driver was not at fault.

