Sanitation workers striking over ‘unfair labor practices’ in metro Atlanta

CUMMING, Ga. — Sanitation workers are on strike in Cumming.

Members of the local Teamsters Union hit the picket line Tuesday morning, joining a nationwide strike and refusing to collect garbage in parts of the north metro.

Residents around the Alpharetta area could soon experience overflowing trash cans.

The strike has entered its second week in Boston.

The Teamsters’ representative Eric Massaro told Channel 2 Action News that they’re striking over unfair labor practices.

“We set up a picket at 2 a.m. this morning, and we’ve been here ever since, and we’ll be here as long as it takes,” Massaro said on Tuesday.

Channel 2 Action News contacted Republic Services about the strike and the possible impact on customers.

The company said in a statement: “Some customers may experience service delays as a result of the union’s work stoppage. We will communicate schedule changes to customers and apologize for any inconvenience the union’s work stoppage may cause.”

