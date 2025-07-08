Couple from White County dies in Hall County crash, 5 others hurt

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A husband and wife from White County died in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend, Hall County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Authorities said the crash happened at around 2 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Cleveland Highway and Old Cleveland Road (State Road 254).

Chandler Scott Partin, 81, of Cleveland, was driving a vehicle in which Esther L. Partin, 82, was a passenger eastbound on Old Cleveland Road.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit said Partin was trying to cross Cleveland Highway when his vehicle was hit in the intersection by another vehicle traveling northbound on Cleveland Highway. Chandler Partin’s vehicle caught fire.

The critically injured couple were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. Chandler Partin died of his injuries Saturday night, and Esther Partin died Sunday night.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash and four passengers, including two children, were also taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. All were treated for minor injuries and released.

The county sheriff office’s accident investigators determined that Chandler Partin failed to stop at the stop sign on Old Cleveland Road before entering the intersection.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the accident investigators continue to look into the crash, but they don’t anticipate charges.

