Beyoncé Cowboy Carter tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Tickets, parking, merchandise and more

ATLANTA — Beyoncé will bring her “Cowboy Carter” worldwide tour to Atlanta for four shows over the next week. Queen Bey last performed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during her “Renaissance” tour.

The shows will be Thursday July 10, Friday July 11, Sunday July 13 and Monday July 14.

Here’s what to know if you are going.

What time are the shows? What time do doors open?

Gates for all shows will open at 5:30 p.m. with the concert starting at 7 p.m.

Fans who have floor seats will have to enter at the designated floor entry gate near Gate 1, which is across from the soccer ball sculpture.

Are there still tickets available? How much?

Ticketmaster shows there are still tickets available with the cheapest tickets starting at $68 with an obstructed view and $95 for verified resale in the upper deck. There are some tickets between $1,000 and $5,000 for floor seats.

Ticket prices are about the same range on Stubhub, SeatGeek and other secondary market websites.

What parking and transportation is available?

The parking lots will open at 2 p.m. You can find available parking for all four nights here.

If you don’t want to deal with parking prices or Atlanta traffic, MARTA will be available to take to the stadium. MARTA says it will run extra trains before and after each show, including pre-concert shuttle trains between Five Points and GWCC Stations.

Be advise that the Five Points station will only be open at Forsyth and Peachtree Street because of construction. Riders can exit for the stadium at either the GWCC/CNN Center or Vine City stops.

If you plan on taking a rideshare, there are two rideshare zones in front of building C at the Georgia World Congress Center and a second zone downtown.

What is the bag policy?

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” or 30.5 x 15.25 x 30.5 cm will be allowed in. This includes clear backpacks, clear fanny packs and clear cinch bags that fit within permissible dimensions.

Officials say no buckles, grommets/hardware or décor can be concealing any part of the bag. You can bring in a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag.

If you bring a bag that is not allowed, there will be mobile lockers to rent.

Where can I find merchandise?

Inside the stadium for ticket holders, there will be 15 merch locations throughout Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

There will be two merchandise stands outside the stadium at Gate 2 and across from Gate 1. You do not need a ticket to access these. The merch tents will open Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday. On Saturday, the merch tent will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more details, visit mercedesbenzstadium.com

