2 hurt when train hits truck in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were hurt when a train hit a truck, Union City Fire reported Wednesday.

Union City Fire said the train and wrecker collided at Roosevelt Highway and Stonewall Tell Road.

Video on social media shows smoke rising from a train on fire.

Union City Fire Deputy Chief James Tompkins said the call came in at 2:26 p.m.

The person that in the wrecker when it was hit by the train was critically injured. First responders believe he was ejected from the truck by the train.

The passenger was able to get out of the vehicle before the train hit and sustained minor injuries.

The City of South Fulton said the two aboard the truck didn’t suffer life-threatening injuries.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones reports that people who work at a tire shop say they ran over and pulled the two to safety.

The people aboard the train weren’t hurt.

This is a developing story. We have Channel 2's Tom Jones and a photographer at the scene.

